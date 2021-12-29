Govt advises airlines to play Indian music on flights, at airports

Civil Aviation Minister has advised in India to play Indian music on their flights as well as at airports in the country after the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) submitted a memorandum to him requesting it.

"Music played by most across the globe is quintessential of the country to which the airline belongs, for example, Jazz in American airline or Mozart in Austrian Airline and Arab music in an airline from the Middle East. But Indian seldom play Indian music in flight, whereas, our music has a rich heritage and culture and it has one of the many things every Indian has a reason for truly proud of it," read the advisory written by aviation ministry joint secretary Usha Padhee to DGCA chief Arun Kumar and AAI chairman Sanjeev Kumar on Monday.

"(Union) aviation ministry is in receipt of a request from ICCR for playing Indian music in aircraft being operated in India and also at airports. It is therefore requested to kindly consider (doing so) following the regulatory requisites," said Padhee's letter.

The advisory read, "It is, therefore, requested to kindly consider playing Indian music in the aircraft being operated in India and at airports following the requisites."

Earlier on December 23, ICCR submitted a memorandum to the Civil Aviation Minister of India to make it mandatory for every Indian carrier to play Indian music in order to promote Indian music.

ICCR called Aviation Minister to its program and submitted a memorandum to him and said that if this happens in Indian Airlines, Indian music will get a lot of strength.

"I come from the music city of Gwalior, which has been the city of Tansen and has also been an old house of music, Indian ancient music has a history of many years and people have a lot of curiosity in ancient music too," Scindia said.

