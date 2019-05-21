Civilian traffic restrictions on J-K highway to be lifted completely from May 27

on Tuesday decided to lift the remaining restrictions on civilian movement on the from May 27 followed by a review of the security situation and the requirement of security forces' convoys in the state.

In order to facilitate safe and secure movement of Security Forces' Convoys, the government had imposed a prohibition on civilian traffic after 40 CRPF were killed in on February after their convoy was attacked by a on the Highway in district.

"The Government had imposed a prohibition on civilian traffic on NH-44 from to Udhampur twice a week, i.e. on Sunday and Wednesday from 4 AM to 5 PM. Elaborate arrangements were, however, made by the local administration to facilitate the movement of the public during the period of restriction," a release of state's PIB said.

"The restrictions had become necessary following the movement of security forces on an unprecedented scale after the terror attack. The forces were required both for anti-militancy operations and for smooth conduct of general elections," it said.

Earlier, the restriction on civilian movement between and on NH-44 was limited to Sunday only from April 22 and later completely lifted from May 2. Restrictions on the Udhampur stretch were limited to just one day from May 13.

"After a detailed review today with all security agencies, civil and police administration in connection with the preparations for the Shri Amarnathji Yatra, the directed that there should be no restriction on civilian movement on NH 44 from Monday, May 27," the release said.

The leaders from the Valley including Conference (NC) Farooq Abdullah, former and vehemently protest against the closing of the 300-kilometres long Jammu- highway which connects the valley with the rest of

