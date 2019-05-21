Amit Shah congratulates 'Team Modi Sarkar' for 5 years; hosts dinner for NDA allies

-
The Union Council of Ministers met on Tuesday at the BJP headquarters where the ministers thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the BJP to a possible victory in the Lok Sabha elections.
The meeting was attended by ministers including those from the NDA constituents.
BJP national president Amit Shah, who called the meeting of ministers, congratulated "Team Modi Sarkar" for the "remarkable achievements" in the last five years.
Shah also asked the council of ministers to keep the momentum going for a New India under the leadership of Modi.
"I congratulate Team Modi Sarkar for their hard work and remarkable achievements in the last 5 years. Let us keep this momentum going for a New India under the leadership of PM @narendramodi," Shah posted on his twitter handle.
Meanwhile, the BJP president also said shared pictures of the "Aabhar Milan of Union Council of Ministers" that took place this evening at BJP headquarters in the national capital.
Shah also hosted a special dinner for the allies in the National Democratic Alliance. Among the leaders were Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackrey and his son Aditya Thackery, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Akali Dal's Prakash Singh Badal, AIADMK's E Palaniswamy and O Pannerselvam, Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel and Ramdas Athawale.
Counting of votes for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections will take place on May 23.
