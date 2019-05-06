Climate change boosts fungal disease which affects banana crop: Study

A research has shown that climate change increased the risk a fungal disease, called Black Sigatoka, which ruins the crop.

Black emerged from in the late 20th century and has recently completed its invasion of banana-growing areas in and the

The study, published in the journal Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B, stated that changes to moisture and temperature conditions have increased the risk of Black by more than 44 per cent in these areas since 1960s.

International trade and increased production have also aided the spread of Black Sigatoka, which can reduce fruit production by infected plants by up to 80 per cent.

"Black is caused by a fungus (Pseudocercospora fijiensis) whose lifecycle is strongly determined by weather and microclimate," said Dr Daniel Bebber, one of the researchers.

"This research shows that climate change has made temperatures better for spore germination and growth, and made crop canopies wetter, raising the risk of in many banana-growing areas of Latin America," said Dr Bebber.

"Despite the overall rise in the risk of in the areas we examined, drier conditions in some parts of and have reduced risk," Dr Bebber added.

The study combined experimental data on infections with detailed climate information over the past 60 years.

Black Sigatoka, which is virulent against a wide range of plants, was first reported in in 1972.

It spread throughout the region to reach in 1998 and the islands of Martinique, and and the Grenadines in the late 2000s.

The now occurs as far north as

"While the fungus is likely to have been introduced to on plants imported from for breeding research, our models indicate that climate change over the past 60 years has exacerbated its impact," said Dr Bebber.

The Pseudocercospora fijiensis fungus spreads via aerial spores, infecting banana leaves and causing streaked lesions and cell death when fungal toxins are exposed to light.

The study did not attempt to predict the potential effects of future climate on the spread and impact of Black Sigatoka. Other research suggests drying trends could reduce risk, but this would also reduce the availability of water for the banana plants themselves.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)