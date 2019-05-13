5 killed in Gwadar hotel attack; clearance operation ends

Five people including four hotel employees and a navy soldier lost their lives in a terror attack that targeted the Pearl here in Gwadar, the Pakistani army's said on Sunday, as it announced the conclusion of its clearance operation of the hotel.

Apart from five killed, six people including two navy soldiers, two army captains and two hotel employees were injured as the gunmen barged in the hotel, reported Dawn.

The on Sunday said that the security forces had completed the operation at the hotel and killed three terrorists. The bodies of the terrorists were retained for identification.

The banned Liberation Army (BLA) had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Several gunshots were heard after three armed militants entered the private five-star hotel. The was killed after he tried to stop the gunmen from entering the hotel's premises.

This is the sixth terror attack in in one month.

