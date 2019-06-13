PM Modi to chair 5th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog on June 15

Prime Modi will on June 15 (Saturday) the fifth meeting of the of Aayog at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in keeping with the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sanka Vishwas'.

Ministers of Defence, Home Affairs, Finance and Corporate Affairs, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, as ex-officio members; Vice Chairman, Members, and senior officers of Aayog; and few other ministers will be attending the event as special invitees to the

Special invitees to the fifth meeting of the Aayog include the Security Adviser, of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, of and the Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.

The council, which includes all chief ministers, governors of union territories, several union ministers and senior government officials, reviews the action taken on the agenda items of the previous meeting and deliberates upon the future developmental priorities.

So far, four meetings of the council have been held under the chairmanship of the

The items which are high on the agenda before the fifth council meeting are - Rainwater harvesting, drought situation and relief measures, aspirational districts programme - achievements and challenges, transforming agriculture among other issues.

The council is the body tasked with evolving a shared vision of development priorities, sectors and strategies with the active involvement of States in shaping the development narrative.

The first meeting was held on 8 February 2015, at which the laid down the key mandates of such as fostering cooperative federalism and addressing issues through active participation of the States.

The second meeting of the took place on 15 July 2015.

The third meeting was held on 23 April 2017, which laid down milestones in shaping the country's development agenda through strategy and vision documents.

The fourth meeting of the Governing Council was held on 17 June 2018 and included reviewing measures taken for doubling farmers' income and progress made under flagship schemes such as the Ayushman Bharat, POSHAN Abhiyaan and Mission Indradhanush.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)