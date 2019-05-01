Colin Ingram to skip ninth season of BBL

Former batsman will not compete in the ninth season of the (BBL) due to family reasons.

The 33-year-old completed a two-year deal with the conclusion of the 2018-19 tournament, where his score tally for reached to 610 runs at a strike-rate of 138.95 in 25 matches.

"We are disappointed to lose Colin but we were aware that it was a strong possibility that for family reasons he could not commit to a new contract," ESPNcricinfo quoted Tim Nielsen, the South Australian Association (SACA) general manager of high performance,

"He is a and was one of the key players behind our first BBL title win last year. We wish Colin, Megan and family all the best," Nielsen said.

Ingram led the Strikers on 14 occasions in the absence of Travis Head, who was on international duty.

With Ingram stepping back, Strikers will have an overseas spot empty. However, it is understood the team has not made a bid for AB de Villiers as the wicket-keeper batsman will not be available for the whole season, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Strikers finished at second last in the point table, with Ingram ending as second-leading run-scorer behind Australia's

