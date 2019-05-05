Committed to bringing triple talaq for 'Muslim sisters': PM Modi in Bhadohi

Modi on Sunday said that his government was committed to bringing in law against instant triple in favour of "Muslim sisters" as per their sentiments and accused the Opposition of creating hurdles in the way.

"There are so many Islamic countries where there is no provision of triple Girls are not devastated in the name of triple there. We also want to give Muslim sisters the same rights as in other countries," Modi said at a rally in Bhadohi, a district with a considerable number of Muslim voters.

"We have introduced a provision to the same effect in the Parliament according to their (Muslims) sentiments and institutions. We do not disrespect religious sentiments of anyone, we act according to the constitution which ensures equal rights for all," PM Modi said.The alleged that Opposition parties were not letting the in the Parliament.

" and its allies are forcing the sisters to live in fear of triple talaq. They are trying to stall the triple talaq bill," he said.

PM Modi assured the gathering that he would not let 'mahamilavatis' (highly adulterated), as he called the SP-BSP-RLD alliance, succeed in their endeavours to stall the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 in the Parliament.

He attacked over a revelation recently made in a media report which questioned Gandhi's role in a defence deal when UPA was in power at the Centre.

The said: "A few days ago, it was exposed by the media that Congress' 'naamdaar' (a reference to Gandhi) helped his close friend get a defence deal (during previous UPA regime). But he never cared about providing electricity, houses and toilet to people."

dubbed the designation of Pakistan-based terrorist a global terrorist as a major success for

He alleged that the leaders of the grand alliance in do not acknowledge India's diplomatic feat.

"Everyone was proud of India's success in getting Azhar declared a global terrorist. But what shall I do to the 'mahamilavatis' who are not ready to acknowledge the success of in designating a global terrorist?" Modi questioned.

Keeping his attack centred on SP-BSP-RLD, he accused the alliance leaders of being corrupt, who amassed large amounts of money when they were in power.

"What was the condition of SP, BSP (leaders) some decades ago? And what lavish lives they live now!" PM Modi said.

He went on to praise himself, saying, "I am a living example in front of you. I have been CM for a long time. Is there any blot on my image? Does anyone talk about the property? Does anyone talk about my farmhouse, any bungalow abroad? Have you heard I did anything for my family?""In just five years, even their distant aides become rich," he added.

Polling for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections will take place on Monday. Counting of votes for all seven phases will begin on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)