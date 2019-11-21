Cong, NCP in unison over Maharashtra govt formation: Prithviraj Chavan

There is a complete unanimity between the Congress and the over the government formation in Maharashtra, former Chief Minister said here on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the Nationalist (NCP) and the Congress leaders here, Chavan said that there is a 'complete unanimity' between the two parties over the government formation.

"Congress and have completed discussions on all issues. There is a complete unanimity," Chavan, a senior Congress leader from Maharashtra, said while responding to media questions.

He said the Congress and the leaders will meet their allies in Mumbai on Friday, which will be followed by a meeting with the Shiv Sena, the second-largest party in the state, which is currently under the President's Rule.

"Tomorrow in Mumbai, we will have a meeting with our other alliance parties. Later in the day, we will have a discussion with the Shiv Sena," he said.

Earlier today, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut stated that NCP, Congress, and his party will form a government before December 1, while asserting that the chief minister will be from Sena.

According to sources, modalities have been finalised among Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP on the government formation and the parties have, in principle, agreed upon ministerial berths according to their strength in the 288-member Assembly.

They further said that a Common Minimum Programme (CMP) between the Congress and the NCP has been sealed and will be discussed with the Shiv Sena in Mumbai on Friday.

Currently, Congress and NCP, sources said, are discussing the possible names to be inducted in the Council of Ministers.

The convener of the alliance is also slated to be finalised by Friday.

Sources said that an agreement has been reached upon under which the Shiv Sena and the NCP will share the chief minister's post for 2.5 years each while the Congress will be given the deputy chief minister's post.

Maharashtra came under the President's Rule last week after all the parties failed to form a government in the state.

The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, could not stake claim to form a government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the Chief Minister's post and equal sharing of Cabinet berths.