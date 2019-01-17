Meghalaya coal mine tragedy: 3 families invited to view ROV captured video

Families of three miners who were trapped in a mine at near Lyteiñ River in East Hills were invited on Thursday to view the video captured by the underwater vehicle, after the divers spotted skeletons during the rescue operation.

of East Hills Federick M Dopth on Thursday invited the families. Of the three families, one belonged to Lumthari and two from district. The video was captured by the remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV), an official statement said.

The families have been informed that the bodies had decomposed and their retrieval would lead to total disintegration.

The families will furnish their views on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the initially detected body of one out of 15 who are trapped in the mine for over a month now. So far the body has been pulled up to 100 feet only from a depth of 210 feet.

Moreover, the operated their pump from 11 am to 3.30 pm and discharged around 4,05,000 litres of water.

On the other hand, the worked continuously for 19 hours and pumped out around 43,09,200 litres of water from two shafts.

Meanwhile, the operated their and also carried out a sonar mapping of the shaft and detected one rat hole.

The main shaft was surveyed to understand the geological scenario. The Disaster Response Force (NDRF) provided assistance to other agencies with all the resources available.

The engineers of a German company, KSB, have been trying their best to install pumps to discharge more water. However, the attempts remained unsuccessful due to mechanical snag.

"Operation by started three weeks back. We are a team of 10 people. We have sent a team of divers with an and latest equipment. Last night, we recovered a dead body at a depth of around 150 feet from the surface. For now, divers are using hit and trial method. The will be continued till the government asks us to step back," Navy Capt DK told ANI while describing the task.

"Difficulty of operation can be understood by the fact that divers have to use As there are many uncharted small mines, it is difficult to understand where to head next," he added.

As many as 15 miners have been trapped in the illegal mine in Lumthari village since December 13 last year, when water from the nearby Lytein river flooded the mine. Since then, a multi-agency rescue operation has been attempting to evacuate the miners.

