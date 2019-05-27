Condolences continue to pour in for Veeru Devgan

Ajay Devgn's father Veeru passed away earlier today after suffering a cardiac arrest following which a number of B-town celebrities extended condolences to the bereaved family.

Several B-town stars have expressed their condolences on while many have been pouring in at the residence to pay homage to the late action

who was privileged enough to work with Veeru wrote on Twitter: " I'm very sad to hear about Veeruji passing away. I had the pleasure & privilege of working with Veeruji. He was an amazing person to work with, extremely professional & one of the best in his field. My heartfelt condolences to Ajay & everyone in the family. Love and respect."

who was last seen in 'Kalank' took to his handle and wrote, " Rip heartfelt condolences to the the devgan family."

who made headlines recently with his controversial film 'PM Narendra Modi', paid homage to the on the micro-blogging site, saying: "Legendary action director, We will miss you Veeru uncle. Heartfelt condolences to Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and the family. Rip "

Expressing his sadness over the loss of the veteran action director, Bollywood's 'Khiladi', Akshay Kumar, wrote, "Extremely sad to hear about the demise of #VeeruDevgan, one of the finest action directors of our industry. My heartfelt condolences to and family."

Considering the death of the late action as a "personal loss" and ruminating the time spent with Devgan Sr, posted a series of messages on his handle. "Passing away of #VeeruDevgan ji is a personal loss. I remember today sequences from 'Hum Panch' & films like Amiri Ghribi, Itihas, etc. in which I worked with the ace "

In the first post, the turned shared posters of films in which he worked with the late director.

In the second tweet, he wrote, "Veeru ji trained several & has left a legacy of stunt directors. We also learnt so much from him. May Lord give strength to & rest of the family to bear the loss."

Mahesh Bhatt, who visited the Devgan residence some time back to pay his condolence to the family, posted a picture on his handle to bid adieu to his "partner". " & I began our career together in the 70's. "Make Ajay a great actor," I remember him telling me after Ajay's debut film became a big hit. Ajay & me finally worked together in Zakhm which won him his 1st (best actor) national award. Adieu Partner," he wrote.

The director also posted an old picture on his Twitter handle where a young Ajay can be seen posing with father Veeru.

Apart from these celebrities, several other stars earlier tweeted about the loss of the Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ranvir Shorey, Aftab Shivdasani, Abbas-Mustan were a few to name.

The body of the late was brought to his residence earlier in the afternoon and now it has been taken for cremation at Vile Parle.

Veeru was suffering from breathing problems after which he was immediately admitted to in Santa Cruz. However, his condition turned critical and he suffered a cardiac arrest.Devgan has choreographed action scenes in more than 80 films including 'Hindustan Ki Kasam', where his son Ajay played the lead alongside He was also the producer of the film.

He has also acted in a couple of films such as 'Sar Utha Ke Jiyo', 'Kranti', 'Mr. Natwarlal', and 'Muqabla', to name a few.

