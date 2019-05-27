Anurag Basu's next untitled gets new release date

The release date of Anurag Basu's next untitled comedy which has an ensemble star cast has been postponed. The film which was earlier slated to hit the screen on January 24, 2020, has been pushed forward to February 21.

The 'Barfi' director's upcoming film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkumar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and

Taking to his handle, announced the new release date of the film. "New release date for Anurag Basu's next film [not titled yet]... Will now release on 21 Feb 2020... Stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Pankaj Tripathi," he wrote.

It's the first time that the trio will be seen together in a film. While Rajkumar and Pankaj have earlier shared screen space in 'Stree', and 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', but it's the first time that Abhishek and Aditya will be seen together working with Tripathi.

The untitled project is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, with his wife

The film will now hit the big screens on February 21, 2020.

