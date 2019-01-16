Cong calls legislature party meeting on January 18 amid 'poaching fears'

As the allegations and counter-allegations of have cast their shadow on the led by HD Kumaraswamy, the has called a meeting of its legislators here on January 18 to take stock of the prevailing political situation.

The decision to hold the meeting of Legislature Party (CLP) was taken after the party leaders alleged that three of their MLAs were taken to by the BJP in an attempt to lure them to their fold.

However, the BJP has dismissed the allegations, claiming that the ruling party was making attempts to poach their MLAs. BJP has parked its 104 party MLAs at a hotel in Gurugram in

Talking to here on Wednesday, Congress KH has assured the three party MLAs of addressing their grievances. "I urge them to come back. They don't need to worry at all."

"The second generation Congressmen who won election must not feel insecure. Congress and KC Venugopal are aware of your grievances. Your concerns will be given a serious thought in the next Cabinet expansion," added

Meanwhile, Cabinet minister in led Congress-JDS government, Zameer said: "Who is scared today? Had we been scared, then we too would've been sitting with our MLAs in a resort."

"It is the BJP which has parked its MLAs in a hotel. Yes, two to three MLAs of the Congress party are in All of them are coming back. They will return by Thursday," said Khan.

On Tuesday, two independent MLAs in Karnataka Assembly-R Shankar and H Nagesh--withdrew their support to the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state.

These two MLAs had gone incommunicado two days ago before announcing their decision at a press conference in

In the 224-member Assembly, JDS has 37 MLAs and the Congress 80. The Congress-JDS alliance has the support of some Independents in the House where the majority figure is 113 stay in power.

