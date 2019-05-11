Cong leader Raj Kumar Chauhan joins BJP

Dissatisfied with not getting a ticket from the party in the ongoing elections, former and joined the BJP on Saturday.

Chauhan formally joined the BJP in the presence of Manoj Tiwari, and other senior leaders of the party.

The 4-time MLA and former in Sheila Dikshit Cabinet, Chauhan was seeking ticket from North-West parliamentary constituency.

While joining the ruling party at the Centre, Chauhan said that his ticket had got cleared by senior leaders but was denied at the eleventh hour.

"A ticket, cleared by the election board comprising top leaders of the party, got rejected and was given to somebody else," Chauhan told after joining the BJP.

The Congress party has fielded working from the North West Delhi constituency.

On April 21, his supporters in the Congress party had also protested outside Congress Rahul Gandhi's residence over the denial of ticket to Chauhan.

All seven seats in Delhi are going to polls on May 12. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

