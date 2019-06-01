JUST IN
Cong MLA Jaykumar Gore meets Girish Mahajan amid speculations of joining BJP

ANI  |  Politics 

Congress MLA Jaykumar Gore on Friday met state Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan here.

Gore was accompanied by BJP MP Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar to the meeting.

The meeting came amid speculations of Gore joining the BJP.

However, Gore's office cleared that the meeting was not in connection with him joining BJP.

Congress was wiped out in the state in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and could only win one seat while its ally NCP won four out of 48 seats.

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 13:03 IST

