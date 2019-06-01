'Disgraced' Owaisi behind terrorism, anti-India slogans: Ayodhya priest

"Disgraced" people like are responsible for terrorism, raising of anti- slogans and bringing a bad name to Islam, Temple Pramhans Das on Saturday said here.

"There are some disgraced people like Owaisi in the society who help extremism to grow. Aatankwadiyon ka agar kahin network milta hai to usme kahi na kahi usme Owaisi ka hath hai (Owisi is, somehow, responsible for the terrorism.) People like Owaisi are behind the raising of anti- slogans. People like him bring a bad name to Islam," Das said.

He slammed Owaisi for his statement that Muslims need not fear by Modi returning to power and said that every citizen is respected in the country. "There was never. It seems Owaisi wants to say that Muslims lived in fear ever since," the said.

He said: "People like Owaisi live in the country but keep anti- ideology. People should rescue themselves from these people."

AIMIM chief Owaisi had on Friday said Muslims are free to follow their faith and visit mosques and should not be worried about the BJP's return to power, as the Constitution guarantees freedom of religion to every citizen.

Addressing a gathering at in Hyderabad, he said: "If Modi can visit a temple we can visit our mosques, if Modi can go sit in a cave, we Muslims can also proudly say our prayers in mosques. Securing more than 300 seats is not a huge thing, Because India has a living Constitution, the 300 seats (of the BJP) cannot take away our rights.

