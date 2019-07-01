Maharashtra: Stagnant water due to waterlogging enters houses in Bhiwandi

Heavy rainfall in Thane's Bhiwandi has led to waterlogging and flooding on the Bhiwandi-Gujarat road breaking links between several villages.

The city has been witnessing heavy downpours since last 4 days leading to a rise in the water level of the river.

Due to improper cleaning of the drains in the municipal area, drainage water is logged in places like Mandai, Three-Bhatti Bhaji Market, Nizampura, Padmanagar Bhaji Market, Olive Pura, Kamala Hotel, Bala Compound, and Idgah.

Water has also entered Nadi Naka Police Chauki in Bhiwandi.

Stagnant water has started entering houses in Rafiq compound of Nadi Naka in Bhiwandi. The water is up to 4-5 feet deep in some houses causing severe discomfort and inconvenience to the residents.

A man, who works at a roadside dhaba in Bhiwandi was seen sitting on a chair which was half inside the water and cooking chapatis.

Speaking to ANI about his condition, he said, "This happens every year due to poor water-logging systems and no government body looks after this. Sometimes, the water level is even higher. We are habitual to this now and even our customers come and sit on the chairs in water to have the food."

The relentless rainfall has majorly affected people leaving in kachha houses. Vehicles like cars and trucks were seen struggling to move with their tyres completely inside the logged water.

Alternatively, a 30-year man was electrocuted to death at his residence in Shivaji Nagar area, last night due to water logging in Mumbai.

According to private weather forecaster, Skymet, rains in the city are expected to get intense starting the night of July 3 wherein hefty showers will be seen as the weather system which formed in the Bay will move towards the West Coast giving heavy showers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)