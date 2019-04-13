BJP promises 5 kg rice, 1/2 kg pulse and salt for one rupee to poor in Odisha

on Saturday said that the (BJP) would provide essential at the price of rupee one under the Food Security Scheme if voted to power in the state.

"If voted to power in Odisha, BJP will provide the - 5 kg rice, half-kg pulse and salt at rupee one to nearly 3.26 crore beneficiaries under the Food Security Scheme," said Pradhan, while addressing an election rally at Chaudwar.

"We will raise the salary of Anganwadi workers to Rs 15,000 per month. Furthermore, we will also upgrade all the hospitals in the state and appoint doctors to provide better a better health care facility to the people," he said.

The and Assembly polls in Odisha are scheduled to be held simultaneously in four phases.

The remaining three phases will be held on April 18, 23 and 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)