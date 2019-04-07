Congress launches 'Ab Hoga Nyay' poll campaign

With just four days before the voting for the first phase of elections, the launched its poll campaign with the tagline 'Ab Hoga Nyay' here on Sunday. The campaign focuses on the Congress' key poll promise of Nyuntam Ayay Yojana (NYAY), problem of unemployment, women security, and farm distress.

'Ab Hoga Nyay' slogan will feature in party posters, radio jingles, and hoardings. Lyrics of the campaign have been written by and made by The campaign takes aim at demonetisation, unemployment, and farm distress and renaming of several places by the BJP government.

It emphasises on Kaam (job), Daam (price), Samman (respect) and Nyay (justice), party's publicity committee said at a press conference here on Sunday.

He said that the word 'Nyay' in its campaign doesn't refer just to the party's poll promise of Rs 72,000 to 20 per cent of India's poorest but reflects several promises of the party.

"It is not in the limited context of Nyay scheme only. It also promises 'Nyay' (justice) to the youth, farmers, women, entrepreneurs and to those who want a better future of their children," Sharma, a former Union minister, said.

"Nyay (justice) is not just a word. The country is demanding justice. The youth seeks justice for employment, women seek justice for security and farmers seek justice with the prices of their produces," he further explained.

Thousands of container trucks with display panels (40 feet x 8 feet) on both of its side will criss-cross the country, Sharma informed. Short videos of the campaign will also be played on these displays.

The will intensively use the outdoor medium for publicity featuring its major poll promises including Rs 72,000 for the poor, 150 days of work under MNREGA, 33 per cent reservation to women in government jobs, a simple GST regime and free education till class 12.

Sharma said that the had interacted with students, teachers, lawyers, groups, and civil rights activists in order to assess their feeling, aspirations, and expectations from the grand old party in order to design its campaign.

A number of PR agencies have been engaged by the party to maximise the reach of the campaign.

The country goes to polls in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. Results will be announced on May 23.

