Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora, a former MP CM, passes away at 93

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Motilal Vohra passed away at a hospital in New Delhi on Monday at the age of 93.
"Vora was hospitalised with urine infection two days ago but it was not the cause of his death," Congress sources said.
Fortis Escort Hospital where he was admitted is yet to inform about the actual cause of the Congress leader's death.
Vora was a Rajya Sabha member from Chhattisgarh from April 10, 2002 to April 9, 2020.
The late Congress leader became the 13th chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on January 25, 1989 and was in office till December 8, 1989.
Vora also held the office of Governor of Uttar Pradesh between 1993 and 1996.
Vora was born on December 20, 1927 at Nimbi Jodha near Jodhpur in Rajasthan.
"We offer our heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of stalwart Congress leader, former Union Cabinet Minister and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Motilal Vora. Congress has lost a guiding light. May his soul rest in peace," Indian National Congress (INC) tweeted.
