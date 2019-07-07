Congress MLAs resigning because of their inactivity: Javadekar

In the wake of the political crisis in Karnataka, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday hit out at Congress saying their MLAs are resigning as they are losing the plot because of their inactivity.

Speaking at the BJP's membership drive here, Javadekar said, "Congress MLAs are resigning in Karnataka. Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Bhaskar Rao joined BJP yesterday. The whole atmosphere is in favour of BJP and the opposition is losing the plot because they are inactive."

"After the Lok Sabha elections results, the opposition leaders have gone on vacation. Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has gone on vacation to the US, Rahul Gandhi has gone there too and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav has also gone on vacation. But for BJP and Modi there is no vacation," Javadekar alleged.

The Union Minister for I & B and Environment, Climate Change and Forest said, "Last time BJP got 31 per cent vote in the general elections and this time our vote percentage increased to 38. In 17 states BJP has got more than 50 per cent vote, while the Congress in 17 states have not won even a single seat."

"Last time I was here in Andhra Pradesh I was patching up with TDP. They were in power because of the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With PM Modi's support TDP came to power but now they are out of power. What this election shows is that if you abuse PM Modi then you will be out of power," he said.

Javadekar said, "Telangana preponed their Assembly polls because they knew that if it is held simultaneously with general elections then TRS would not have got a clear majority."

"In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana all the three regional parties predicted that BJP will get between 160 to 170 but people have given such a mandate that BJP reached 303 and NDA got 363," he said.

Detailing about the importance of the general elections this time, Javadekar said, "This Lok Sabha election was meaningful in many aspects because this time highest per cent of voting was done since 1952. As much as 67 per cent voting took place across the country. There used to be a gap of 10 per cent in male and female voting but this time it was nearly equal. Women have voted in large numbers."

"It was a historical election as youth voters numbering up to 5.5 crore were registered as first-time voters and 80 per cent of them voted," he said.

