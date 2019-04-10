Congress takes dig at PM Modi for his 'love for Nawaz, Imran Khan'

The party on Wednesday took a dig at Modi while criticising Pakistan's Imran Khan's remarks that there might be a better chance of peace talks with if the BJP comes back to power.

Speaking at a press conference here, said: "It seems that has now officially allied with Modi."

Surjewala said: " seems to wish for his friend Modi's success. We all saw PM Modi's love for and ISI when he went uninvited to and then invited ISI to ...It seems that love affair with now continues."

" and will never succeed because Modi is going to lose Lok Sabha elections," he said.

Surjewala said: "Pakistan Prime Minister and ISI want a prime minister should continue in where the internal strife continues to blow and the atmosphere of hatred and division gets perpetuated by the actions of the powers that are...where peace is a casualty in a country, where directly or indirectly, force inimical to India, continue to get space."

The said, "Khan's diabolical design and wish will never come true and we will defeat every force that perpetuates and propagates hatred and divisions in this country."

"Pakistan's friend Modi and his party will be decimated by the people of India in the Lok Sabha elections," he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had said, "There might be a better chance of peace talks with India if Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins the upcoming elections.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)