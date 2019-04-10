Congress takes dig at PM Modi for his 'love for Nawaz, Imran Khan'

The Congress party on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while criticising Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan's remarks that there might be a better chance of peace talks with India if the BJP comes back to power.
Speaking at a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said: "It seems that Pakistan has now officially allied with Prime Minister Narendra Modi."
Surjewala said: "Imran Khan seems to wish for his friend Modi's success. We all saw PM Modi's love for Nawaz Sharif and ISI when he went uninvited to Pakistan and then invited ISI to India....It seems that love affair with Imran Khan now continues."
"Imran Khan and Pakistan will never succeed because Modi is going to lose Lok Sabha elections," he said.
Surjewala said: "Pakistan Prime Minister and ISI want a prime minister should continue in India where the internal strife continues to blow and the atmosphere of hatred and division gets perpetuated by the actions of the powers that are...where peace is a casualty in a country, where directly or indirectly, force inimical to India, continue to get space."
The Congress spokesperson said, "Khan's diabolical design and wish will never come true and we will defeat every force that perpetuates and propagates hatred and divisions in this country."
"Pakistan's friend Narendra Modi and his party will be decimated by the people of India in the Lok Sabha elections," he said.
Prime Minister Imran Khan had said, "There might be a better chance of peace talks with India if Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins the upcoming elections.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU