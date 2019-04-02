Indian Air Force, Army to destroy unexploded bombs by Pak: Sources

Indian Air Force and Army will destroy three to four unexploded bombs fired by the Pakistan Air Force in the Mendhar area along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, said a source.
The Pakistani bombs were fired on February 27 and did not explode after being released from their Mirage-III combat planes.
Pakistan also fired 11 H-4 and 5 AMRAAM missiles on Indian military targets on February 27.
Pakistan attacked Indian troops in the area.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
