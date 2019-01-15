Will not be silent if poaching attempts made: Congress

on Tuesday stated that four to five party MLAs are in and also claimed that the party will not be silent if attempts are made.

"Four to five of our party MLAs are in We will not sit silently if attempts of are made, even we are in touch with some BJP MLAs. We had talked with two to three of our MLAs while other MLAs' phones are (switched) off. I can assure you, no one will leave," Ahmed told the media.

Earlier today, Minister and DK had stated that all MLAs are still with the party.

"Our MLAs are with us, we are answerable to the people of the constituency, they are not doing any dirty BJP is trying to create hype in the country on Mahagathbandhan," told ANI.

MLA told the media, "Nobody has contacted me, I am very much in the party."

The charges of horse-trading were triggered after three Congress MLAs visited earlier on Monday, reportedly along with some BJP MLAs. This was followed by the Congress alleging that the BJP was trying to poach the ruling party's MLAs to destabilise the JD(S)-Congress alliance government in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)