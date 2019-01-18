People will answer, remove PM Modi's govt: Deve Gowda

Former and (Secular) supremo HD on Friday said that "people of the country will answer to remove Modi government" in the coming elections.

He said that all regional parties are banding together to overthrow the government and lauded West Bengal Minister for taking the initiative in that direction.

" has taken the lead to bring all the parties together and also she is working very hard to throw this government at the level and bring a secular government. I have watched the struggle Mamata has gone through for this historic decision, the people of this country will respond," told the media after arriving at

The former further said that the BJP are making "reckless allegations" against to discredit her, adding that those efforts will not help them stop the opposition parties.

He evaded questions on prime ministerial candidate for the 'Mahagathbandhan', saying that people will answer and remove the BJP government.

In reply to questions whether the alliance of regional parties can challenge the BJP without the support of the party, said: "Ultimately, we have all come together to form the government. We already have a coalition government in with the Congress, I am not going to give a straightforward reply to that, we have to form the government in consultation with the Congress".

He also said that the regional parties can form a stable government together.

"People want a stable government, Modi always says a stable government is one of the answers to have major development and other achievements, but even the regional (parties), which have come together, they have also responded properly to all these cheap allegations. They have given a good government (in the past), I can show examples. Vajpayee was also running a coalition government," Deve Gowda said.

The JD(S) arrived in Kolkata today to attend a rally organised by the All (TMC) in Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground on Saturday.

Among those to be present at the rally include Minister and (TDP) Chandrababu Naidu, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MK Stalin, Conference supremo and his son Omar Abdullah, Rashtriya (RJD) Tejaswi Yadav, Satish Misra, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief and Jayant Chowdhury, former Union ministers and disgruntled BJP leaders and Arun Shourie, Hardik Patel, Opposition leader in Mizoram Lalduwahawma, former Gegong Apang, former chief minister and independent MLA and

Interestingly, will also attend the anti-BJP rally.

However, and Left parties will not be attending the rally. The Congress will be represented by

