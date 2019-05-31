Delhi: Special court issues non-bailable warrant against ex-Airbus official

A special court on Friday issued an open-ended non-bailable warrant against Kiran Rao, an ex- official, in a money laundering case related to the purchase of 43 aircraft by in 2005.

An Open-ended non-bailable warrant doesn't have an execution time limit.

presided over the hearing which took place in complex.

The (ED) claimed Rao, former senior official, deliberately evaded summons and was deliberately not joining the probe related to the purchase made in 2005.

Rao was formerly (Pricing & Marketing), Industries. ED claims negotiations with Airbus caused losses to

ED's informed the that British- Rao was avoiding summons "deliberately and knowingly" and did not appear for investigation.

The former Airbus currently stays in the UK.

is also being tried in the same case by the ED.

ED's had earlier told the court that investigation revealed that Deepak Talwar, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, obtained "undue favours" for private airlines using his contacts.

It was also alleged that he had acted as a middleman to favour foreign private airlines in seat-sharing on Air India's profitable routes, causing huge loss to the carrier.

Central agencies are probing various other cases related to money laundering against He was arrested after being deported from the on January 30.

