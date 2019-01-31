Consider investing in India's oil reserves, refineries, LNG terminals: Prez Kovind to Algeria FM

Algeria should consider investing in India's oil reserves and refineries, President Ram Nath Kovind said after meeting with the Foreign Minister from the African country here on Thursday.
President Kovind met with the Foreign Minister of Algeria Abdelkader Messahel at Rashtrapati Bhawan.
India and Algeria are cooperating in the fields of defence and civil nuclear energy.
The President's Secretariat took to its official Twitter handle to tweet about the visit.
"Foreign Minister of Algeria, Abdelkader Messahel, called on #PresidentKovind. The President said that India and Algeria are cooperating in space, defence and civil nuclear energy. The President invited Algeria to consider investments in oil reserves, refineries and LNG terminals."
On Thursday evening, the Algerian foreign minister also signed a diplomatic facilitation on cultural cooperation with External Affairs Minister of India Sushma Swaraj at the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan in New Delhi.
"Two documents - on cultural cooperation and diplomatic facilitation - were signed and exchanged following the meeting between EAM @SushmaSwaraj and Algerian Foreign Minister @Messahel_MAE," Raveesh Kumar, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, tweeted today.
The minister is scheduled to leave for his country on Friday.
