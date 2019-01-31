India displayed 'new policy and strategy' through surgical strike: President

In his customary address to the joint sitting of Parliament, he said the country's defence forces and their morale symbolise the prowess of the of the 21st century.

He said while is a staunch supporter of friendly ties with all countries, "there is also a need to constantly strengthen our capabilities to tackle any challenges."

In this context, he spoke about the surgical strike carried by India's special forces on terror launch camps across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied (PoK).

"My believes that neglecting the country's defence needs even for a moment is detrimental to the present as well as future of the country," said0 the President, who is also the of forces.

The new agreements relating to defence sector signed last year, purchase of new and indigenous production within the country under the 'Make in India' initiative have all helped in boosting the morale of the defence forces and increasing the country's military self-reliance, he said.

"After a gap of many decades, the is preparing to welcome, in the coming months, its new generation ultra-modern fighter aircraft Rafale and strengthen its strike capability," Kovind said.

He also noted that last year joined the handful of countries that possess the Nuclear Triad capability.

The also spoke about the 'One Rank One Pension', saying his had fulfilled the demand which had been pending for 4 decades.

The has also disbursed arrears amounting to more than Rs 10,700 crore to 20 lakh ex-servicemen, he added.

"On this occasion, I would also like to congratulate the country's security forces that are constantly striving to strengthen the country's internal security. Their concerted efforts have played a crucial role in reducing terrorism and violence. In the last few years," the said.

He said a record number of youngsters in the Maoist areas have come forward to join the mainstream.

