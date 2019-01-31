Akali Dal abstains from NDA meeting

(SAD), also known as Akali Dal, and a key ally of BJP in Punjab, on Thursday abstained from the NDA meeting called to discuss the issues to be considered and taken up during the Interim Budget Session of Parliament, which began today.

MP Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra, who was supposed to attend the NDA meeting on behalf of his party, said that "there are some issues, which need to be sorted out and I am confident these issues will be resolved mutually."

"It was actually a coincidence that at the same time I had to attend a programme. But yes there are some issues, which need to be sorted out and I am confident that these issues will be resolved mutually," said Prof Chandumajra.

has accused the BJP of meddling in Sikh's religious affairs by trying to install its own people in the management of gurdwaras.

Akali Dal, which has majority in the (SGPC) headquartered in Amritsar, is said to be upset with the alleged move of BJP government in to appoint its own man as the of Gurdwara Takht Hazur Sahib, Nanded.

It is worth mentioning that government has effected an amendment in Section 11 of Sri Hazur Sahib Management Act which empowers the state to elect the

