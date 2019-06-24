Copa America: Argentina win against Qatar 2-0, moves to quarter-final

-
Argentina registered a victory against Qatar 2-0 in their third match of group B in Copa America on Monday. The win avoided their exit from the Copa America with the team making it to the quarter-final.
Argentina in their last match played a 1-1 draw against Paraguay, while Qatar lost to Colombia 1-0.
Lautaro Martinez started scoring, and netted the ball to a goal in the 4th minute of the game and gave Argentina an early lead of 1-0.
Argentina who are also known as Albiceleste have to perform better from here to make a place in the semi-finals.
No further goal was scored in the first half. Later, in the second half, Sergio Aguero doubled the lead to 2-0 in the 82nd minute.
Qatar could not get over to their defeat against Colombia and struggled to score against Albiceleste.
Argentina will now play against Venezuela in the quarter-final on June 29.
