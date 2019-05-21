Countdown for launch of PSLV-C46 begins

The 25-hour countdown for the launch of onboard PSLV C-46, began at 4

PSLV C-46 will launch the RISAT-2B, a radar imaging earth observatin satellite, from the first launch pad at SHAR Range Sriharikota.

Reportedly, PSLV in its 48th mission will carry the 615-kg RISAT-2B into an orbit of 555 km at an inclination of 37 degrees. Notably, this will be the 72nd launch vehicle mission from Shar and 36th launch from the First Launch Pad.

In addition, it is the 14th flight of PSLV in the core-alone configuration.

In January, successfully launched Microsat-R and Kalamsat-V2, in which the fourth stage of the vehicle was used as an orbital platform for experiments.

In February also India's communication satellite GSAT-31 was launched successfully from Kourou in

