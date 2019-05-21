PM Modi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.
"Tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid floral tribute to Rajiv Gandhi at Veer Bhumi here on Tuesday morning.
Priyanka's husband Robert Vadra was also present with the Gandhi family.
They were joined by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former President Pranab Mukherjee.
Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi had represented Uttar Pradesh's Amethi parliamentary constituency four times.
A recipient of Bharat Ratna, Rajiv Gandhi served as the sixth Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989. He took office after the assassination of his mother, then prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.
Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991.He was cremated at Veer Bhumi, located on the banks of the river Yamuna.
