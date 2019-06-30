Court says Nawaz Sharif's medical reports are vague, dismisses petition

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ruled that the medical reports of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif were vague, and subsequently dismissed his petition seeking suspension of his sentence on medical grounds.

A division bench of the IHC, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, on Friday expressed confidence over the medical treatment provided to the former prime minister by the authorities of Kot Lakhpat jail, where Sharif is serving a seven-year prison sentence since his conviction in a corruption case last December, Dawn reported.

In the petition, Sharif had sought suspension of his sentence and subsequent release on bail owing to his 'deteriorating' health condition.

Sharif's counsel, Khawaja Haris Ahmed, also argued before the Court that a special medical board, including senior doctors of the Sharif Medical City, opined that since Sharif was seriously suffering from multiple ailments and the required facilities were not available in Pakistan, he should receive medical treatment abroad preferably from doctors who treated him in the past.

The lawyer informed that besides cardiac problems, high blood pressure, and diabetic and renal disorders, the former Prime Minister is also facing intense depression, especially since the demise of his spouse.

However, the judge bench further expressed doubts over the veracity of the opinion of the foreign-based specialist doctors who recommended Sharif's treatment abroad as the written order stated, "the opinions are of private doctors, the veracity of which, cannot be determined".

The order said, "final report of Sharif Medical City and the recommendations of foreign doctors are vague".

It should also be noted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), in a written reply to Sharif's petition, had declared that the leader is not suffering from any "life-threatening" disease and expressed doubt over reports of the medical board constituted to examine his health.

The detailed order explained that "right to life is undoubtedly is a fundamental right...if the prisoner is being provided adequate medical treatment, then release on bail is not a ground available to him".

