Jenas, the former team-mate of has lashed out at Real Madrid's after he publicly criticised his fellow and accused him of being an outsider in the dressing room.

"I thought was bang out of order to say what he said about Gaz in public," goal.com quoted Jenas as saying.

"I got on really well with him and one of the things I loved about him was that he was his own man. If we were going out as a squad, he would often opt out and stay at home with his family, but I never had a problem with that."

"He went back home to spend time with his family in all the time and that is him. Is there anything wrong with that? That's Gaz. He has a young family, he likes to spend time with them, so why should he go out partying with the lads every few minutes?"

Earlier suggested that Bale's nickname in the Real dressing room is kept as "the golfer" as he rarely socialises with team-mates and prefers to play instead of taking part in team dinners.

Bale, who was previously with Tottenham, has enjoyed great deal of success in since leaving for in 2013, winning four times.

There are speculations doing the rounds that Bale's time can come to an end at after he refused to celebrate with team-mate after scoring for Real Madrid.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)