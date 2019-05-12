'Crocodile tears', 'dirty politics': Modi, Mayawati clash over Alwar gang-rape

on Sunday alleged that is doing "dirty politics" over the gang-rape of a girl in The former minister also assured of action by her party in the matter. countered by saying she is shedding "crocodile tears by only making statements".

"In the wake of this incident ( gang-rape), is doing dirty BSP for sure will take required political decision if strict action is not taken in the case," said in a press note by her party.

Modi, at a rally in Kushinagar, urged to withdraw support from the government- accused by both the and the BSP supremo of brushing the gang-rape case aside for political gains.

"Behenji you will have to answer, why didn't you withdraw support to Rajasthan's government after a daughter was gang-raped in the state? You are shedding crocodile tears by only making statements," Modi said during the campaign.

Mayawati retorted with a list of incidents she thought the should take responsibility of."BSP will take a required political decision soon, but why is PM Modi not taking the responsibility of the incidents in the past, such as Una flogging incident, case or other cases pertaining to atrocities. Why is he not resigning?," the BSP press note read.

A woman was allegedly gang-raped by five men while her husband was beaten up in Thanagaji area of district in on April 26. A video of the incident was shot by perpetrators, who threatened to make the video public if they reported the matter. The couple had reported the matter to Police much later on May 2.

