Sadr-e-Riyasat, Wazir-e-Azam are very dangerous, give birth to the idea of separatism: Jaitley

Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said the idea of Sadar-e-Riyasat and Wazir-e-Azam is dangerous as it initiates separatist thought.
Responding to a question during a media briefing, Jaitley said: "The idea of Sadar-e-Riyasat and Wazir-e-Azam are dangerous as it gives birth to separatism. It was removed in 1935. It must have been a well-thought-out decision."
His remark comes after former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that he would like to bring back the posts of "President" and "Prime Minister" for the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
Abdullah said, "Rest of the princely states merged with the country without condition but we had said that we will have our own identity, our own constitution. We had our own 'Sadar-e-Riyasat' (President) and 'Wazir-e-Azam' (Prime Minister) too. By God's grace, we will bring that back."
Reacting to the report that Lt General (Retd) DS Hooda had submitted to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday which was "a comprehensive and exhaustive" strategy document on the national security, he said, "Lt. General D.S. Hooda submitted his report to the Congress president on March 31. I am sure he must have given good suggestions, but what I want to ask the Congress party is that how many of the suggestions that he has given been incorporated in their manifesto?"
The Congress party had roped in Lt General Hooda in February to prepare a comprehensive report on the national security.
Hitting out at Congress, Union Minister Jaitley said, "I have analysed media reports on Rahul Gandhi. If you want to know how to lead a comfortable life without having any apparent and declared source of income, the leading answer is as Rahul Gandhi did through his 'Sweetheart Deals' with Fly-by-Night Operators."
Sharpening his attack, Jaitley added, "A media expose revealed that Indira Gandhi owned a farmhouse in South Delhi, which was then given to Rajiv Gandhi and is now owned by the brother and sister of the current generation of the family. Periodically, tenancies are created in favour of persons many of whom needed help when UPA was in power."
Substantiating his allegation, he said, "Amongst the names of the tenants, the critical person is Jignesh Shah of FTIL and the real estate developer Sanjay Chandra of M/s. Unitech builder. Who else would enter into such a 'sweetheart deals' except the 'fly-by-night' operators who needed State patronage? Besides the tenancies being an investment of 'political equity' by those entering into the 'sweetheart deals', what happened to Jignesh Shah? He had two companies - one with a large number of assets and the other which had ostensibly duped lakhs of investors."
Furthermore, he claimed that the duped investors requested the Central Government to amalgamate the two companies so that duped investors can get their money back but the same was not done till 2014.
"It is only when the NDA government under Narendra Modi was formed that the Department passed the amalgamation order," added the minister.
