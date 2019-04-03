Udupi: Election officials raid textile shop selling 'Modi sarees'

-
ALSO READ
Odisha Police prepare security plan for VVIP poll campaigns
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Harsimrat Badal, Sukhbir Badal detained during protest march
Modi worst leader India has seen since Independence: Amarinder
Modi accuses UPA government for delaying Police memorial
New central police obeserver arrives
-
Election Commission officials raided 'Jayalaxmi' textiles shop in Udyawar for allegedly selling 'Modi Sarees' just days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
The store was reportedly selling sarees that had images of Prime Minister Modi and the recent Balakot air strikes printed on them.
According to reports, the store had already been warned earlier regarding the sale of these sarees, despite which sale continued at the store.
A case has been registered at Kaup police station against the owner of the shop.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU