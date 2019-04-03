Udupi: Election officials raid textile shop selling 'Modi sarees'

officials raided 'Jayalaxmi' textiles shop in Udyawar for allegedly selling 'Modi Sarees' just days ahead of the elections.

The store was reportedly selling sarees that had images of Modi and the recent Balakot air strikes printed on them.

According to reports, the store had already been warned earlier regarding the sale of these sarees, despite which sale continued at the store.

A case has been registered at station against the owner of the shop.

