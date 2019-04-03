JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Shah seeks Rahul's response on Abdullah's remark over separate premier for J-K

Sadr-e-Riyasat, Wazir-e-Azam are very dangerous, give birth to the idea of separatism: Jaitley
Business Standard

Udupi: Election officials raid textile shop selling 'Modi sarees'

ANI  |  General News 

Election Commission officials raided 'Jayalaxmi' textiles shop in Udyawar for allegedly selling 'Modi Sarees' just days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The store was reportedly selling sarees that had images of Prime Minister Modi and the recent Balakot air strikes printed on them.

According to reports, the store had already been warned earlier regarding the sale of these sarees, despite which sale continued at the store.

A case has been registered at Kaup police station against the owner of the shop.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, April 03 2019. 19:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU