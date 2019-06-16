CWC'19: Kohli becomes the fastest batsmen to reach 11,000 runs

Indian on Sunday became the fastest batsman to reach the 11,000 run mark in the ODI He achieved the feat in today's match between and in the ICC Men's World Cup, which has now been halted due to rain.

The Indian has just taken 230 ODIs to complete 11,000 runs.

Kohli needed 57 runs before this match to reach 11000 run mark in ODI

The 30-year-old Kohli broke Tendulkar's record. Tendulkar had achieved the 11000 run mark against England in 2002 in his 284th ODI.

Kohli is the ninth to reach this run mark in limited overs cricket. Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting, Sanath Jayasuriya, Mahela Jayawardene, Inzamam-ul-Haq, and are the other batsmen who have scored 11000 runs in ODIs.

Earlier this year, won 3 ICC awards- ODI of the Year, of the Year and the of the Year.

In today's match between and Pakistan, won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Indian openers KL and provided a solid start at the top as the duo put on 136 runs for the first wicket.

Sharma went on to score his 24th ODI ton and he was finally dismissed for 140 by

While filing this story, had reached a score of 305 for four after 46.4 overs. The rain came down and the match had to to be stopped.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)