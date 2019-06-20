CWC'19: Alex Carey wants Australia to win toss against Bangladesh

After losing seven consecutive tosses by Australian Aaron Finch, wicket-keeper thinks that will choose the desired option in the match against on Thursday.

"It would be nice for Finchy to choose what he wants to do for once," a smiling Carey. "Maybe I should do the toss tomorrow," com.au quoted Carey as saying.

Although is performing well in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup but the has been criticised for not winning the toss. If loses the toss against Bangladesh, he will equal the record of former for losing eight straight tosses in ODI.

"It's interesting, we've lost a lot of tosses but the last seven games we've played some pretty good cricket," Carey continued.

have played five matches so far in and won the four games, losing one to Currently, they are at number three position in the teams' standing.

Before Finch, (between June 1999 and August 1999), (August 2011 to February 2012) lost the seven tosses.

Now only has the worst toss winning percentage than Finch, as he won four tosses in his 17 matches as

In the last 11 ODI's, has only been able to win the two toss for While in total 23 games as he had won eight tosses.

"In a tournament like this, although you want to win the toss, I don't think it matters too much in terms of the outcome," Carey said.

"If we get sent in, we know it's going to be a good wicket or if we have to chase we know what we've got to chase," he added.

