CWC'19: Kane Williamson steers New Zealand to four-wicket victory over South Africa

played a knock of 106 runs as defeated by four wickets in the ICC Men's World Cup match in Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Chasing 242, lost its opener (9) pretty early in the chase. The left-hander was dismissed in the third over by Kagiso Rabada. and retrieved the innings for Kiwis as the duo put on 60 runs for the third wicket.

Guptill was dismissed in the most bizarre fashion in the 15th over. Guptill (35) tried to play a pull shot off Andile Phehlukwayo, but the right-hander completely lost his balance and he ended up being hit-wicket. (1) and failed to leave a mark and their departure left in a spot of bother as the team was reduced to 80/4, still needing 162 more runs for the win. was the chief destructor with the ball as he dismissed both the Kiwi batsmen.

and Williamson steadied the innings for New Zealand as the duo stitched together a partnership of 57 runs, which saw Williamson bringing up his half-century in the 28th over. In search of a much-needed wicket, brought back his key bowler Morris and he did not disappoint as he scalped the wicket of Neesham (23) in the 33rd over.

joined Williamson and the duo eased the nerves for the Kiwis as they stitched a partnership of 91 runs. Both batsmen mixed caution with aggression, but with 14 runs required from last two overs, de Grandhomme perished (60) as he was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi.

8 runs were required in the final over by New Zealand and Phehlukwayo was chosen by South African to bowl the over. Williamson dispatched the ball for a six on the second ball of the over to bring up his century and he ensured New Zealand wins the match by four wickets.

Earlier, Rassie van der Dussen's unbeaten 67 pushed to post 241/6 after sent in to bat first. The match was curtailed to 49-overs per side due to wet outfield.

faced an early blow as they lost their big-hitter in the second over of the match. clean bowled de Kock cheaply for five. du Plessis joined and the duo steadied the innings.

Amla, who was playing in his 176th innings, became the second-fastest batsman to register 8000 ODI runs. On the last ball of the 14th over, Lockie Ferguson nailed a perfect yorker and bagged a pricey wicket of du Plessis for 23, reducing South Africa to 59/2.

Aiden Markram came out to support Amla and the duo stitched a brief partnership of 52 runs for the third wicket. However, got another breakthrough for the Kiwis as he bowled Amla for 55. Soon after, Markram (38) was sent back to the pavilion as dismissed him.

and combined to form a solid partnership of 72 runs, taking South Africa to a respectable position. However, Ferguson returned and sent Miller (36) and Andile Phehlukwayo (0) in quick succession, before chipped in with unbeaten six runs towards the end.

Ferguson was the pick of bowlers for New Zealand as the right-arm fast bowler returned with figures of 3-59.

New Zealand will next take on the on June 22, while South Africa will meet on June 23.

Brief scores: New Zealand 245/6 ( 106*, 60, 3-49) beat South Africa 241/6 (Rassie 67, 55, Lockie Ferguson 3-59) by four wickets.

