Copa America: Colombia defeats Qatar 1-0, moves to quarter-final

in their second match of group B defeated 1-0 on Thursday here at with a win over Qatar, sealed a spot in quarter-final of the Copa America as they won their both games.

For Colombia, Radamel Falcao started on the bench and James Rodriguez's impact was limited, at least until the latter set up the winner with a sublime pass.

In the final minutes of the game, Duvan Zapata's header came as a lifeline for as they were not able to score before that. Zapata headed the ball to the goal in the 86th minute, the only goal in the match. scored two goals in the tournament so far and both come in the 86th minute.

The 55th ranked showcased a quality game as they appeared organised in every department. did not allow their opponent to score freely as they kept their defence solid.

Although Colombia attacked Qatar's goal-post but could not end with a goal. The score-line after the completion of full time ended with 1-0 in favour of Colombia.

In their opening match, Qatar played a draw against while Colombia outclassed in their first game.

Colombia will next play against while Qatar will take on on June 26.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)