CWC'19: Dhawan's exit unfortunate but India has to move on, says Bumrah

believes it is unfortunate that Dhawan has been ruled out of the remainder of However, the fast bowler stressed that the team has to move forward.

"It is unfortunate he (Dhawan) is out of He played really good innings against We are a good side and we are not worried about it. It was an unfortunate incident which happened but we have to move forward," Bumrah said at a press conference on Thursday.

ICC on Wednesday approved wicket-keeper batsman as a replacement for injured batsman Dhawan in India's squad.

Dhawan is currently nursing an on the back of his left hand in the region between the index finger and thumb. During a fixture against on June 9, he was hit by a Pat bouncer. However, the swashbuckling left-hander went onto play a match-winning knock of 117 off 109 balls which helped secure a 36-run win.

Earlier on Thursday, a day after being hit by a ball, all-rounder was seen warming up with the team. Shankar, during a net session, was hit on his toe by a Bumrah's delivery. Although Shankar could be seen walking with a slight limp, his comeback on the field for the practice session dropped a colossal hint that there is not a major concern regarding the 28-year-old's fitness.

Reflecting on the incident involving Shankar, Bumrah said: "It was unfortunate that Vijay got injured on my ball but he is fine."

When asked how the three pacemen - Bumrah, and -- are approaching the new ball, Bumrah said, "The best preparation for me is to bowl and that is what I am doing. Personally, for me, it does not mean any difference as three of us are focusing on the game."

will next take on on June 22 at the Rose Bowl. Bumrah said he is not taking any team lightly and focusing on the opponent in the same manner.

"We are not taking any team lightly. We are focusing all the teams in the same manner," he concluded.

