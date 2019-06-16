PCB complaints to ICC over India-Pak CWC'19 advertisement

Board (PCB) has filed a complaint with the International Council (ICC) over the broadcaster Star Sports' television commercial related to the India- match, which is underway at Old Trafford.

"PCB has officially filed a complaint to ICC over the advertisement," an ICC source told ANI.

In the commercial, a Bangladeshi fan can be seen asking a Pakistani fan about the biggest clash. The Pakistani replies saying that his 'Abbu' (father) used to tell him that one should keep trying but an Indian fan interrupts, saying, ' kab kaha" (When did I tell you that?)

It is been understood that the global governing body of has received the complaint by PCB and also spoke to the broadcaster.

"ICC have received a complaint from PCB and also had a word with star sports," the ICC source continued.

Earlier, a Pakistani TV channel used IAF Wing as a prop in a advertisement.

The of Enterprises, Harsh Goenka shared the video on Twitter, saying, "Shameful for to mock our hero #Abhinandan ahead of #INDvsPAK cricket game. We need to retaliate!"

The advertisement is a spoof on the video released by the during the Wing Commander's brief captivity in the country. Donning the Team colours, the who plays Abhinandan appears to have a blackened face, pointing towards the racist undertones of the short clip released by a Pakistani channel called Jazz TV.

He's also sporting the trademark Abhinandan gunslinger moustache, and holding a cup of tea. He's asked a volley of questions like what will do if they win the toss or who's in the playing XI, to which he replies, "I'm sorry, I'm not supposed to tell you that, sir," in heavily accented English which seems to be mocking Indian speakers of the language.

On February 27, a day after the IAF bombed terrorist camps in Pakistan's Balakot, the (PAF) attempted to carry out an attack on Indian military installations in The attack was foiled by the IAF, who immediately scrambled jets.

A piloted by Varthaman shot down an using a Russian air-to-air missile. However, his plane also crashed, forcing him to eject. He landed in Pakistani territory and was taken into custody by the

Under severe pressure from and several other nations, Pakistan released Abhinandan on March 1. He was later moved out of and shifted to an airbase on the western border due to security concerns.

