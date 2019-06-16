Ludhiana: Fire breaks out at Garg Acrylic hosiery factory

A fire broke out at Acrylic factory at Kanganwala Road in on Sunday.

Maninder Singh, an official in the fire department said their team had reached the spot as soon as they got the information and added the fire would be under control in a short while.

"10-12 trucks are on the spot at present and almost 50 trucks full of water have been used to douse the fire. It will be brought under control soon. The estimated damage of property will be ascertained in a while, no loss of life has been reported till now," Singh told ANI here.

Roshan Kumar, an employee in the factory said the factory makes sporting goods and therefore the clothes, as well as the machines inside the factory, have all been destroyed by the fire.

"The fire has been raging since 3 pm, the fire brigade reached till 3:30 but the fire is yet to be controlled. It's an acrylic factory where all types of sports goods are manufactured so clothes, knitting and sewing machines have all been destroyed by the fire," Roshan said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

