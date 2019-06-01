Leander Paes, Benoit Paire crash out of French Open men's doubles

The men's doubles pair of and crashed out of on Saturday as they were defeated 0-6 6-4 3-6 by the Colombian duo of and

The duo of Paes and Paire lost the second round match that lasted for an hour and 56 minutes.

Paes and Paire lost the first set, without winning a single game and they ended up comprehensively losing the first set 0-6.

The duo managed to come back in the second set and they were able to take the set 6-4.

But in the deciding set, the Colombian duo piled the pressure on Paes and Paire. Farah and Cabal won the deciding set 6-3, resulting in Paes and Paire's loss in the second round match.

The Indo-French pairing of Paes and Paire had beaten of Britain and of 6-4 6-4 in the first round on Friday.

The 45-year-old Paes has managed to win doubles title four times since the start of his career in 1989.

