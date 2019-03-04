Career-best rank of 68 for Jeevan after Dubai exploits

The semifinal finish at the ATP 500 event in lifted Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan to a career-best ranking of 68 in the doubles chart even as suffered a steep 23-place slide to 96 on Monday.

The left-handed Jeevan and his Indian partner reached the last-four stage after coming through the qualifying and earned 225 points for their effort. They are now India's number three and four ranked players respectively as Raja gained 17 places to rise to 79.

continues to be the country's top doubles at number 38 and is followed by his partner (40, -1).

At 96, Paes is at number five in the country.

In the singles, Prajnesh Gunneswaran is at number 97 (-3) and is followed by Ramkumar Ramanathan (136, +1), (171), Saketh Myneni (246, +4) and Sasi Kumar Mukund (270, -1).

