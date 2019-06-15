CWC'19: Pak skipper's uncle extends support to Men in Blue for tomorrow's clash

On the eve of India- match in Manchester, Sarfaraz Ahmed's uncle on Saturday hoped for India's victory in the match and said he's sure the Men in Blue will be able to win

" is very important. I hope comes out triumphant against Every match is important, but I just hope comes out as the winner," Hassan told ANI.

Hassan hoped for Sarfaraz's good performance in the match. But he said team does not have many good players. He acknowledged that Pakistan has good bowlers, but said every match cannot be won just by putting up good performances.

"I wish my nephew performs well in the match. He is my nephew. It does not matter that he plays for Pakistan. In tomorrow's match, I hope he performs well. If he keeps on performing well, he can hold on to his captaincy. But will be won by our India," Hassan said.

"Every in the Indian team is a world-class Our country will be the winner of Pakistan's players are not well equipped to tackle every situation. Bowlers do not win you each game. The batsmen also need to step up," he added.

Hassan also hoped for the betterment of relations between and Pakistan. He even said that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the country is progressing.

"I wish relations between India and Pakistan improve. Our country is one of the fast developing nations. I just hope the relations between the two countries improve. Our Modi is doing good work. Under his leadership, the country is progressing," Hassan said.

People in were seen offering prayers on the of ahead the India-Pakistan match.

On the eve of India-Pakistan match in Manchester, Men in Blue's dismissed any question of pressure in playing against arch-rivals Pakistan in the World Cup.

"I don't see it a massive challenge. If you play good cricket, follow the basics better than the opposite. Then you end up winning the game. If we do our skills well that is enough. Our focus will be that and to do it consistently as it is a long tournament," Kohli said at the pre-match conference.

"The mood, atmosphere in the dressing room hasn't changed. No one game is more special or less important than others regardless of the opposition. We are the top side of the we play. Our focus is on basics which make us consistent. If you don't play well on the day, the opposition can win," he added.

India has so far won two matches in the World Cup. They defeated both and Their last game against got abandoned due to rain.

On the other hand, Pakistan has won just one match in the World Cup so far. They were able to stun tournament hosts England, but they suffered defeats at the hands of and Their match against got abandoned due to rain.

India and Pakistan lock horns with each other on June 16 in

