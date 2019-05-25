CWC 19 warm-up: New Zealand stun India by 6 wickets

defeated by six wickets in their first warm-up match at the Oval on Saturday.

In a below-par 180-run chase, lost its openers and inside the first 10 overs. Munro (4) was given leg-before in the second over of the match off Jasprit Bumrah. Hardik Pandya dismissed Guptill (22), who played an aerial but KL Rahul ran to his right from mid-on and completed the catch, leaving the Kiwis at 37/2

and built a solid 114-run partnership for the third wicket to well place The duo completed their respective fifties before Yuzvendra Chahal got rid of Williamson for 67.

Having enough wickets in hands, Taylor and almost sealed the win for New Zealand with one run required but Ravindra Jadeja denied Taylor (71) to hit the winning run as he was caught by at the point. Nicholls without making any mistake hit the winning single to Kuldeep Yadav and took New Zealand over the line with 77 balls remaining.

Earlier, Jadeja saved a sinking Indian side and dragged the team to post 179 all out after Kohli opted to bat.

suffered blows as engulfed the opening pair of and inside four overs, leaving at 10/2. Kohli and KL Rahul tried to rebuild the side but Boult returned and shattered the stumps of Rahul for six.

Kohli, too, was sent back to the pavillion as bowled the Indian for 18. Hardik Pandya attacked from one end while Dhoni calmly held the other end when India were at 39/4 and had more than 30 overs to play.

However, the duo could not cross the 100-run mark for the fifth wicket and lost Hardik (30) off In the same over, Neesham picked his second wicket in the name of for four.

joined the party as he got a big wicket of Dhoni (17), who gave a straight catch to Neesham at short midwicket. Neesham took his second wicket as he dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar cheaply for one, leaving India at 115/8.

Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav pushed the scoreboard with slowly building the innings. Jadeja earned his well compiled fifty, which he celebrated in signature style by swinging his bat like a sword.

Soon after Jadeja (54) became a prey as got a screamer at point off Lockie Ferguson. Boult picked up his fourth wicket as he dismissed Kuldeep (2) and wrapped up India inside 40 overs. Boult and Neesham were the star bowlers as they shared seven wickets between them.

New Zealand will take on West Indies, while India will next meet on May 28, respectively, in their second warm-up fixtures.

Brief scores: New Zealand 180/4 (R Taylor 71, K Williamson 67, H Pandya 1-26, R Jadeja 1-27) beat India 179 (R Jadeja 54, H Pandya 30, T Boult 4-33, J Neesham 3-26) by 6 wickets.

