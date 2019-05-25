Allan Border picks Kohli, Morgan, Finch as top captains in World Cup

Legendary batsman Allan Border, on Saturday, picked Virat Kohli, and as his top three ODI captains in the forthcoming ICC Men's in the

The 1987 winning said that Kohli has impressed him as he wears his heart on his sleeves.

"Virat Kohli, I think he's a different type of He's a bit more of a and wears his heart on his sleeve. So the players know if they've stuffed up because he's one of those really in-your-face-type skippers," com.au quoted Border, as saying.

Moving to Morgan, Border said the English man has driven England to the top of ODI with daring game plans.

"That game plan under Trevor Bayliss as and Eoin Morgan, I think he's a seriously good one-day cricketer, and he's as good a as there is going around. Tactically he's very good and their game plan at the moment is a dangerous game plan to play against," Border said.

"England, I think they're doing exceptionally well. They've brought a different game plan to the table which is going to be interesting to see how it pans out in They're a dangerous side because of it and you know as the group you're under pressure. The way it looks to me, they might drop the odd game but they're going to win enough games to get through to the semi-finals and that's what it's all about," he added.

To round his top three, the 63-year-old Australian pointed out the way his compatriot Finch has rebuild the team in the past 12 months after and Steve Smith's ball-tampering scandal.

" is doing a great job. He's got a good feel around the group, I think that's what he brings to his captaincy. Everyone knows their responsibilities and it's a good environment to play in. So that's a good start as a captain. He's done a very good job," Border said.

World Cup is scheduled to run from May 30 to July 14. In the curtain-raiser, England will play against at The Oval in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)