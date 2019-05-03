Cyclone Fani: Nepal issued alert by MFD

The (MFD) of issued an alert on Friday, warning its people to take extra caution as the peripheral effects of cyclone Fani, which made landfall earlier today in Odisha, is expected to last till May 6.

"In most of the places of Eastern and Mid on Friday and Saturday, thunderstorms and storm followed by light and moderate rainfall are expected as well as some of the places are expected to have heavy rainfall. The rainfall might continue till Sunday in Eastern also has a chance of rainfall ranging from light to moderate because of the Westerly Wind's pressure," the press release by MFD, Nepal reads.

The alert further stated, "Nation's Himalayan Region has chances of moderate and heavy snowfall that might start from Friday and last till Saturday. The is expected to improve from Sunday in Mid Nepal and from Monday in "

The has issued alert for all the tourists, climbers and mountaineers as well as the to adopt precaution with the effects of cyclone Fani reaching the Himalayan Nation.

The has banned helicopters companies from flying till Saturday evening keeping adverse conditions in mind.

In 2014 cyclone Hudhud had prompted a blizzard in Mount Everest, taking the lives of 27 people.

The "Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm" Fani that made landfall at Puri on Friday morning with a wind speed of around 245 kmph has weakened into a "Very Severe Cyclonic Storm". As it continues to move North-North East (NNE), it is likely to further weaken into a "Severe Cyclonic Storm". The system is likely to weaken gradually and emerge into Gangetic West Bengal as a "severe cyclonic storm" by the early morning of May 4. Thereafter, it is expected to move further north-northeastwards and emerge into by May 4 evening as a cyclonic storm.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)